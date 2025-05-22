Left Menu

India-Turkey Diplomatic Talks On Çelebi

India's Foreign Ministry engaged in discussions with the Turkish Embassy concerning the issue of Çelebi. This diplomatic interaction marks a significant development in the relationship between the two countries as they navigate through mutual concerns and interests.

The Indian Foreign Ministry has conducted talks with Turkey regarding the matter of Çelebi, a subject that has garnered international attention.

Sources indicate that the discussions aimed at clarifying certain concerns associated with Çelebi, reflecting the growing diplomatic engagement between India and Turkey.

Further details about the resolution of this issue are eagerly anticipated as both nations committed to strengthening their bilateral relations.

