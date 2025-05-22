Left Menu

EU's Anti-Deforestation Law Targets High-Risk Nations

The European Union's new anti-deforestation law enforces the strictest checks on commodities from Belarus, Myanmar, North Korea, and Russia, categorized as 'high risk.' It mandates due diligence on companies importing products like soy, beef, and coffee, sparking criticism from countries like Brazil and Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:52 IST
EU's Anti-Deforestation Law Targets High-Risk Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's groundbreaking anti-deforestation law will focus its strictest checks on commodities from four 'high-risk' countries: Belarus, Myanmar, North Korea, and Russia. Announced by the European Commission, the legislation aims to curb deforestation by imposing due diligence requirements on companies importing goods such as soy, beef, and coffee into the EU.

Brazil and Indonesia, despite their high historical deforestation rates, will be classified as 'standard risk' and subject to lighter compliance checks. The law, faced with opposition from these countries, requires companies to demonstrate that their products were not grown on deforested land post-2020.

Giulia Bondi of Global Witness, while critiquing the selective strictness, emphasizes the law's potential power to combat deforestation. Large firms must comply by 2025, while smaller companies have until mid-2026, under penalty of fines reaching 4% of turnover in EU countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025