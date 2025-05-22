Delhi High Court Reviews Celebi Security Clearance Revocation Amid National Security Concerns

The Delhi High Court on Thursday delved into the plea by Celebi Airport Services challenging the revocation of its security clearance by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Representing the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the government's broad powers in matters of national and airport security justified the decision, calling the case a 'sui generis' scenario requiring careful judicial scrutiny due to potential threats at multiple airports.

Emphasizing the importance of measures to prevent unlawful interference under aviation security laws, Mehta highlighted risks like explosions at airports or onboard aircraft. Discussing ground handling, he explained Celebi's role in operations, granting them direct aircraft access. Notably, access to sensitive flight and VIP data is critical, with international flights relying heavily on contractors.

Mehta contended that in certain scenarios, hearings or detailed explanations are not feasible, justifying the exercise of plenary power. He referenced rulings where freedoms could be restricted for national security. Celebi, through Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, argued their clearance was revoked in violation of procedural fairness, without notice or a hearing. They suggested possible political influences due to Turkish shareholding, despite employing over 10,000 Indian nationals over 17 years.

Rohatgi asserted that the revocation, based on Rule 12, adversely impacted Celebi's business and contractual obligations, citing a lack of recourse and transparency from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Justice Sachin Datta is set to hear the case further on Friday.

In defense, Tushar Mehta cited national security, referencing intelligence inputs on risks linked to Celebi's handling of passenger and cargo aircraft. He defended withholding specific security details, arguing disclosure could harm national interests. Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu ensured measures to protect affected employees and maintain aviation stability, reaffirming the clearance revocation aimed at safeguarding national security without disrupting airport operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)