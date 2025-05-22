Wall Street Reacts to Tax Bill Passage
Wall Street experienced a mixed opening following the approval of Trump's tax bill by the U.S. House of Representatives. The Dow Jones fell while the Nasdaq showed slight gains. The tax bill, passed by a narrow margin, is anticipated to significantly increase national debt.
Wall Street's main indexes displayed varied performances at the opening on Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed President Donald Trump's tax reform bill. The controversial bill, which could add trillions to the national debt, drew mixed responses from investors.
At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline, dropping 96.8 points, or 0.23%, to reach 41763.68. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 showed a slight decrease, falling by 3.3 points, or 0.06%, to 5841.26.
Contrarily, the Nasdaq Composite displayed modest gains, rising by 15.4 points, or 0.08%, to 18888.048 as market participants assessed the implications of the newly passed legislation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
