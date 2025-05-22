Left Menu

Nuclear Power Fuels Delhi's Energy Surge

The Rawatbhata nuclear plant in Rajasthan powers Delhi's increasing energy needs. With 101.11 MW allocated, power distribution is managed among local companies. The peak demand in Delhi continues to rise, with expectations to surpass 9000 MW. Green power and strategic agreements assist in meeting the growing energy demand.

Nuclear energy from the Rawatbhata plant in Rajasthan is powering Delhi's escalating energy demands, officials confirmed on Thursday. The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) allocated 101.11 MW to local companies, a response to the city's urgent requirements.

The commission's recent order dispersed this power among Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, and Military Engineer Services, proportional to their consumption over the past five years. The commission urged discoms to finalize power purchase agreements with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

Delhi started receiving energy from RAPS units on April 15. With power demand skyrocketing post-COVID, Delhi is projected to peak beyond 9000 MW this season. To combat this, long-term power purchase agreements and green power provisions from BSES are in play, complemented by TPDDL's strategic solutions.

