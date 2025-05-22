Nuclear Power Fuels Delhi's Energy Surge

Nuclear energy from the Rawatbhata plant in Rajasthan is powering Delhi's escalating energy demands, officials confirmed on Thursday. The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) allocated 101.11 MW to local companies, a response to the city's urgent requirements.

The commission's recent order dispersed this power among Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, and Military Engineer Services, proportional to their consumption over the past five years. The commission urged discoms to finalize power purchase agreements with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

Delhi started receiving energy from RAPS units on April 15. With power demand skyrocketing post-COVID, Delhi is projected to peak beyond 9000 MW this season. To combat this, long-term power purchase agreements and green power provisions from BSES are in play, complemented by TPDDL's strategic solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)