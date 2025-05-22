BSE Sensex Shakeup: Major Players to Make or Break

In a significant move, the Asia Index, the market intelligence branch of BSE, unveiled changes to the composition of the 30-share Sensex. As of June 23, Tata group-owned Trent and state-owned Bharat Electronics will replace Nestle India and IndusInd Bank.

This reshuffle signals a strategic pivot in the benchmark index and also encompasses modifications in other indices. Notably, the BSE 100 index will now include Dixon Technologies (India), Coforge, and Indus Towers, with Bharat Forge, Dabur India, and Siemens Ltd being removed.

Other index alterations include the addition of InterGlobe Aviation and Shriram Finance to the BSE Sensex 50, supplanting Britannia Industries and Hero MotoCorp, ensuring a dynamic shift across BSE's core indices.

(With inputs from agencies.)