Bravery Honored: Gallantry Awards Conferred at Defence Ceremony

President Droupadi Murmu honored six Kirti Chakras and 33 Shaurya Chakras to Armed Forces personnel at the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 in New Delhi. The awards acknowledged acts of extraordinary bravery during counter-terrorism and anti-piracy operations, with several awarded posthumously for their sacrifices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:45 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a solemn ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Droupadi Murmu conferred prestigious gallantry awards to defense personnel on Thursday. In total, six Kirti Chakras and 33 Shaurya Chakras were awarded, including several posthumously, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The awards recognized acts of exceptional valor in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency efforts in Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East. Indian Navy officers were honored for their roles in anti-piracy efforts and heroic fire-fighting operations on an oil tanker, as noted in the Ministry's statement.

Additional commendations were given to Indian Air Force officers who exhibited remarkable courage during critical rescue missions, notably maneuvering aircraft to prevent civilian casualties. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also received praise for their operations in regions impacted by Left-Wing Extremism, successfully apprehending insurgents and recovering arms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

