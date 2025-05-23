Left Menu

Chiquita Panama's Bold Move Amid Strike Crisis

Chiquita Panama announced the firing of daily workers in Bocas del Toro due to what was described as an 'unjustified abandonment of work' amid a prolonged strike on its banana farms. The company cited significant financial losses amounting to approximately $75 million over the course of 24 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 05:22 IST
Chiquita Panama's Bold Move Amid Strike Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chiquita Panama declared a sweeping layoff of its daily workers in the province of Bocas del Toro, attributing the decision to a prolonged, 'unjustified abandonment of work' that began in late April across its banana farms.

The decision, which has stirred local concerns, follows a 24-day strike that Chiquita Panama claims has resulted in financial losses of at least $75 million.

In a formal statement, the company justified its course of action, emphasizing the severe economic impact caused by the disruption and the necessity to safeguard its operations and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025