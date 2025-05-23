Chiquita Panama's Bold Move Amid Strike Crisis

Chiquita Panama declared a sweeping layoff of its daily workers in the province of Bocas del Toro, attributing the decision to a prolonged, 'unjustified abandonment of work' that began in late April across its banana farms.

The decision, which has stirred local concerns, follows a 24-day strike that Chiquita Panama claims has resulted in financial losses of at least $75 million.

In a formal statement, the company justified its course of action, emphasizing the severe economic impact caused by the disruption and the necessity to safeguard its operations and stability.

