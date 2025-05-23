Chiquita Panama's Bold Move Amid Strike Crisis
Chiquita Panama announced the firing of daily workers in Bocas del Toro due to what was described as an 'unjustified abandonment of work' amid a prolonged strike on its banana farms. The company cited significant financial losses amounting to approximately $75 million over the course of 24 days.
Chiquita Panama declared a sweeping layoff of its daily workers in the province of Bocas del Toro, attributing the decision to a prolonged, 'unjustified abandonment of work' that began in late April across its banana farms.
The decision, which has stirred local concerns, follows a 24-day strike that Chiquita Panama claims has resulted in financial losses of at least $75 million.
In a formal statement, the company justified its course of action, emphasizing the severe economic impact caused by the disruption and the necessity to safeguard its operations and stability.
