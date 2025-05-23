Tragedy in Delhi: Four Children Feared Dead in Bawana Canal

In a tragic incident in Delhi, four children are feared dead after reportedly drowning in the Bawana canal. The children had entered the canal to bathe, seeking relief from the oppressive summer heat, police have confirmed.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the tragedy unfolded when one child began to struggle in the water. In a selfless bid to save their friend, the remaining children allegedly plunged in, only to meet the same fate.

Authorities, including police and rescue forces, are fully engaged in efforts to recover the bodies and ascertain the full circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event. Further information is expected as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)