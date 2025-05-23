Tragic Family Feud: Marriage Broker Killed in Mangaluru

A tragedy unfolded late Thursday in Valachil, Mangaluru, when a 50-year-old marriage broker was stabbed to death, and his sons were critically wounded. The incident occurred under the Mangaluru Rural Police jurisdiction, resulting in the arrest of the deceased's relative.

The victim, Suleman, a resident of Vamanjoor, had previously arranged the marriage of the accused, Mustafa, with a woman named Shaheenaz. However, the marriage deteriorated, with Shaheenaz returning to her parents two months ago, heightening tensions with Suleman.

Police reported that Mustafa allegedly made an abusive call to Suleman, prompting him and his sons to visit Mustafa's house. The confrontation escalated when Mustafa attacked Suleman and his sons, leaving Suleman dead and his sons seriously injured. Local authorities have charged Mustafa, and investigations continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)