Delhi's New SOP Fast-Tracks Removal of Broken Buses

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has rolled out a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at removing broken-down buses in the national capital efficiently. Cranes and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been stationed at 30 strategic spots across Delhi to deal with faulty buses swiftly.

According to the new guidelines, any faulty bus will be removed within 15 minutes. Buses purchased in 2010, now considered past their service prime, are being phased out, as confirmed by a senior official. Roughly 100-123 buses break down daily, particularly around high-traffic zones like ISBT Kashmere Gate and ITO.

The QRTs must respond within five minutes of a breakdown alert under the SOP. The goal is to tow buses to the nearest depot within a quarter of an hour, facilitated by a 24/7 control room. Additionally, measures include 100 field operation teams and 70 mobile bike units to tackle on-site issues like brake failures, supporting broader efforts to modernize transport infrastructure.

Strategically, the government plans to transform bus depots into commercial hubs, predicting Rs 2600 crore in revenue. Furthermore, an initiative to launch mini electric buses, DEVI, aims to enhance last-mile connectivity, reflecting a push toward sustainable transport solutions.

