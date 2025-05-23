Thrilling Jallikattu Event Enlivens Tamil Nadu's Sri Pidari Amman Temple Festival

The annual festival at Sri Pidari Amman Temple in Thiruvarankulam, near Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, featured a thrilling Jallikattu event, pulling in huge crowds and zealous participants. The spectacle included 750 bulls and 300 tamers from across Tamil Nadu, showcasing bravery and skill as participants attempted to tame the charging bulls.

Symbolic of Tamil heritage, Jallikattu remains a prominent attraction during the Pongal season and temple festivals. This ancient bull-taming sport is integral to the Pongal harvest celebrations in Tamil Nadu, entailing participants attempting to subdue bulls during the event, demonstrating their agility and courage.

In Madurai, the renowned Jallikattu commenced with an impressive lineup of 1,100 bulls and 900 tamers. Rewards for the best bull included a tractor valued at Rs 11 lakhs, while the standout tamer was awarded a car worth Rs 8 lakhs. The events adhered to strict security measures, ensuring a regulated and safe environment.

Madurai's Jallikattu events, especially those held in Alanganallur, are celebrated for their vibrancy and cultural essence. This year, they attracted considerable participation and attention globally, highlighting the richness of Tamil rural traditions and valor.

