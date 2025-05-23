India Pressures FATF to Re-Greylist Pakistan Over Terror Financing

In a strategic move, India is determined to push the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to relist Pakistan on its grey list due to concerns over money laundering and terrorist financing activities. Government sources reveal that Indian authorities have already briefed the global financial watchdog about their intentions, stressing the urgency of the situation.

Ahead of the June FATF meeting, India plans to submit a comprehensive dossier outlining evidence implicating certain entities and individuals in terror financing and money laundering activities. Sources emphasize that India's actions could significantly alter the FATF's oversight of Pakistan's financial activities, calling for strict international scrutiny.

Historically, Pakistan has faced several challenges under FATF's watchful eye, having been removed from the grey list as recently as October 2022. However, past deficiencies in complying with FATF's action plans, particularly the need to target senior figures of UN-designated terrorist groups, have led India to advocate for renewed monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)