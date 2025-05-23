Left Menu

India Pressures FATF to Re-Greylist Pakistan Over Terror Financing

India is set to urge the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan back on its grey list for money laundering and terror financing. Authorities are preparing a dossier with evidence and aim to push for strict FATF scrutiny during the June meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:25 IST
India Pressures FATF to Re-Greylist Pakistan Over Terror Financing
Reprsentative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, India is determined to push the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to relist Pakistan on its grey list due to concerns over money laundering and terrorist financing activities. Government sources reveal that Indian authorities have already briefed the global financial watchdog about their intentions, stressing the urgency of the situation.

Ahead of the June FATF meeting, India plans to submit a comprehensive dossier outlining evidence implicating certain entities and individuals in terror financing and money laundering activities. Sources emphasize that India's actions could significantly alter the FATF's oversight of Pakistan's financial activities, calling for strict international scrutiny.

Historically, Pakistan has faced several challenges under FATF's watchful eye, having been removed from the grey list as recently as October 2022. However, past deficiencies in complying with FATF's action plans, particularly the need to target senior figures of UN-designated terrorist groups, have led India to advocate for renewed monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025