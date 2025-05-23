Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Sensitive Espionage Case

In a decisive ruling, the Delhi High Court has denied bail to Mohsin Khan, accused in an espionage case involving the transfer of sensitive Indian Army information to Pakistan. The court underscored the implications of compromising national security, branding such acts as a betrayal of the nation's trust.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma highlighted the stakes involved, pointing out that Khan was allegedly part of a syndicate undermining India's security. The court observed that acts of espionage threaten sovereign interests and the safety of citizens, rejecting the argument that the case lacked severity.

Investigations revealed connections among individuals in Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh with Pakistani handlers. Key arrests unveil attempts to relay classified military information, evidencing serious breaches. Justice Sharma asserted that national security concerns outweigh the conditions for granting bail.

