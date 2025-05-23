Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Sensitive Espionage Case
The Delhi High Court rejected the bail plea of Mohsin Khan in a case involving espionage for Pakistan, citing the risk to national security. The case involves leaking Indian Army information. Justice Sharma emphasized the gravity of breaching trust for financial gains, impacting national integrity and sovereignty.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive ruling, the Delhi High Court has denied bail to Mohsin Khan, accused in an espionage case involving the transfer of sensitive Indian Army information to Pakistan. The court underscored the implications of compromising national security, branding such acts as a betrayal of the nation's trust.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma highlighted the stakes involved, pointing out that Khan was allegedly part of a syndicate undermining India's security. The court observed that acts of espionage threaten sovereign interests and the safety of citizens, rejecting the argument that the case lacked severity.
Investigations revealed connections among individuals in Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh with Pakistani handlers. Key arrests unveil attempts to relay classified military information, evidencing serious breaches. Justice Sharma asserted that national security concerns outweigh the conditions for granting bail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: Uniting Parties for National Security
PM calls for continued alertness, clear communication; reaffirms commitment to national security, operational preparedness, citizen safety.
PM Modi chairs meeting with secretaries of ministries to review preparedness in light of recent national security-related developments.
Operation Sindoor: Strengthening National Security Through Unified Action
PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting to Enhance National Security Readiness