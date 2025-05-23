TotalEnergies Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses in East Africa

Michel Forst, a U.N. Special Rapporteur, has called upon TotalEnergies to urgently confront fresh allegations of human rights abuses tied to its East African Crude Oil Pipeline project. The allegations surface as the French energy giant prepares for its annual shareholder meeting.

Union Investment, a German asset manager, has already divested its stake in TotalEnergies, citing these alleged abuses and their failure to implement effective corrective measures. The company has consistently dismissed the claims, calling them misconceptions, despite their obligations under the Aarhus Convention.

In response, TotalEnergies has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for violence against human rights defenders and has claimed cooperation with Ugandan authorities to safeguard activists' rights. However, Forst supports Union Investment's call for an independent investigation to address these allegations adequately.

(With inputs from agencies.)