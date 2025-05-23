Chhattisgarh's Decisive Blow Against Naxalism: Historic Victory in Abujhmad

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, lauded the successful neutralization of top Naxal leader Basava Raju and 27 other Naxals during an intense battle in Narayanpur's Abujhmad forest. Conducted on May 21, this operation is described as Chhattisgarh's most significant stride in combating Naxalism.

Executed by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and other security forces, the mission was a decisive victory for the state. Interacting with the participating jawans, CM Sai inaugurated new motorcycles to support future anti-Naxal initiatives, emphasizing the sustained collective resolve to tackle this threat.

In a show of solidarity, CM Sai and Deputy Vijay Sharma honored Mehul Solanki of the CoBRA battalion, who fell during the encounter. Union Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledged the eliminations as a landmark event in India's three-decade-long fight against Naxalism, signifying a strategic turning point.

(With inputs from agencies.)