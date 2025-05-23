Left Menu

GE Vernova T&D India: Surging Profits Signal Power Sector Growth

GE Vernova T&D India reported a nearly three-fold year-on-year profit increase to Rs 186.49 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher revenues. The company's annual profit rose to Rs 608.33 crore. The board recommended a 250% dividend. Order bookings surged, reflecting a strong demand for technology as India upgrades its power infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

GE Vernova T&D India announced a substantial increase in its net profit for the March quarter, achieving nearly three times the previous year's figure, at Rs 186.49 crore, propelled by an uptick in revenues.

With annual earnings reaching Rs 608.33 crore, the firm highlights its dynamic growth and concludes the financial year with a recommendation for a 250% dividend payout. The company's order bookings have also seen a remarkable rise, indicating robust technology demand.

The growth underscores GE Vernova T&D India's pivotal role in modernizing India's power infrastructure, with its diverse range of solutions significantly contributing to national energy advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

