GE Vernova T&D India: Surging Profits Signal Power Sector Growth

GE Vernova T&D India announced a substantial increase in its net profit for the March quarter, achieving nearly three times the previous year's figure, at Rs 186.49 crore, propelled by an uptick in revenues.

With annual earnings reaching Rs 608.33 crore, the firm highlights its dynamic growth and concludes the financial year with a recommendation for a 250% dividend payout. The company's order bookings have also seen a remarkable rise, indicating robust technology demand.

The growth underscores GE Vernova T&D India's pivotal role in modernizing India's power infrastructure, with its diverse range of solutions significantly contributing to national energy advancements.

