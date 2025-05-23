Left Menu

Ukraine Strikes Vital Russian Battery Facility, Disrupts Missile Production

Ukraine's military struck a crucial Russian battery-manufacturing facility in the Lipetsk region. The attack on the Energiya plant in Yelets could leave Russian military equipment without essential batteries needed for missiles and bombs. This move counters Russia's frequent missile attacks on Ukraine.

  • Ukraine

In a strategic military maneuver, Ukraine's forces targeted and hit a critical Russian battery-manufacturing facility located in the Lipetsk region. The Energiya plant, situated in the city of Yelets, is pivotal in supplying batteries to Russia's missile and bomb manufacturers.

The Ukrainian general staff's statement on Telegram emphasized that the disruption could severely impact the availability of necessary batteries for Russian military equipment, including aerial bombs, cruise missiles, and Iskander-M ballistic missiles. This could handicap some of Moscow's offensive capabilities.

Russia has maintained a pattern of launching missiles and drones at Ukraine. Kyiv, despite lacking Moscow's traditional long-range firepower, has retaliated with its own domestically-developed strike drones, marking a new phase of the conflict.

