Haryana CM Honors Cultural Roots and Soldier's Valor in Ladwa Celebrations

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini celebrated Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti, emphasizing cultural roots, and led the Tiranga Yatra to honor Indian soldiers, highlighting Operation Sindoor's success and promoting patriotism.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in a significant event celebrating Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti in Ladwa, expressing pride and an emotional bond with the cultural roots of the region. He paid his respects to Maharishi Kashyap and highlighted the community's contributions to India's development.

On a different occasion, CM Saini led the Tiranga Yatra in honor of the armed forces for their valor in Operation Sindoor. Describing the rallies as more than mere events, he hailed them as tributes to patriotism and sacrifice, reflecting the bravery of Indian soldiers and the nation's support for them.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Tiranga Yatra, which spanned from May 13 to May 23, aimed at honoring Indian soldiers and acquainting the public with the recent success of Operation Sindoor, concluded with widespread participation, echoing messages of national pride and acknowledgment to the courageous soldiers.

