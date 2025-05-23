Assam CM Collaborates with Union Minister to Expedite Namrup Project

In a significant meeting at Nirman Bhawan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma requested Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda, to hasten the groundwork for the Brownfield Ammonia Urea Complex in Namrup. This initiative is expected to boost domestic urea production significantly.

Approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, the Brownfield Ammonia Urea Plant in Namrup comes with an investment outlay of Rs 10,601.40 crore, as proposed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The project underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the country's fertilizer output.

Moreover, CM Sarma also sought advancements in Assam's medical education sector by establishing new nursing colleges. He emphasized optimizing the benefits of AB-PMJAY facilities for residents. In response, Union Minister Nadda assured comprehensive assistance from his ministries to ensure project success.

(With inputs from agencies.)