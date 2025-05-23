Left Menu

Poshan Abhiyaan: A Crusade for a Healthier India

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra heralds Poshan Abhiyaan as a pivotal Modi Government initiative aimed at combating malnutrition in India. Distributing 300 nutrition kits in Delhi, he emphasized the need for improved nutrition among children, adolescent girls, and mothers, highlighting its role in fostering the nation's economic and human capital growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:15 IST
Poshan Abhiyaan: A Crusade for a Healthier India
Union Minister Harsh Malhotra (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant initiative by the Modi Government, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra has underscored Poshan Abhiyaan's crucial role in combating malnutrition across India. On Friday, Malhotra distributed 300 nutrition kits to beneficiaries in Delhi, symbolizing a broader effort to boost health and immunity among vulnerable populations.

The event at Aggarwal Dharamshala Bhawan saw the presence of local leaders, emphasizing the mission's importance in addressing nutrition issues nationwide. Malhotra stressed that the Poshan Abhiyaan targets children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, reflecting the government's commitment to community development.

Highlighting tools like the Poshan Tracker, Malhotra showcased the initiative's efforts in monitoring and improving nutrition services at Anganwadi Centers. He also emphasized the role of a healthy diet in reducing anemia and stunting rates, promoting a future where nutrition supports India's economic and holistic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025