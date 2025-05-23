Poshan Abhiyaan: A Crusade for a Healthier India
Union Minister Harsh Malhotra heralds Poshan Abhiyaan as a pivotal Modi Government initiative aimed at combating malnutrition in India. Distributing 300 nutrition kits in Delhi, he emphasized the need for improved nutrition among children, adolescent girls, and mothers, highlighting its role in fostering the nation's economic and human capital growth.
- Country:
- India
In a significant initiative by the Modi Government, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra has underscored Poshan Abhiyaan's crucial role in combating malnutrition across India. On Friday, Malhotra distributed 300 nutrition kits to beneficiaries in Delhi, symbolizing a broader effort to boost health and immunity among vulnerable populations.
The event at Aggarwal Dharamshala Bhawan saw the presence of local leaders, emphasizing the mission's importance in addressing nutrition issues nationwide. Malhotra stressed that the Poshan Abhiyaan targets children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, reflecting the government's commitment to community development.
Highlighting tools like the Poshan Tracker, Malhotra showcased the initiative's efforts in monitoring and improving nutrition services at Anganwadi Centers. He also emphasized the role of a healthy diet in reducing anemia and stunting rates, promoting a future where nutrition supports India's economic and holistic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chandra Shekhar Aazad Criticizes Modi Government's Handling of Pakistan Conflict
Controversy Over Ceasefire: Surjewala Challenges Modi Government
Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Struggling Internship Scheme
Congress Slams Modi Government Over Diplomatic Delegation Snub
Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Diplomatic Delegation Selections