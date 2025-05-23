Poshan Abhiyaan: A Crusade for a Healthier India

In a significant initiative by the Modi Government, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra has underscored Poshan Abhiyaan's crucial role in combating malnutrition across India. On Friday, Malhotra distributed 300 nutrition kits to beneficiaries in Delhi, symbolizing a broader effort to boost health and immunity among vulnerable populations.

The event at Aggarwal Dharamshala Bhawan saw the presence of local leaders, emphasizing the mission's importance in addressing nutrition issues nationwide. Malhotra stressed that the Poshan Abhiyaan targets children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, reflecting the government's commitment to community development.

Highlighting tools like the Poshan Tracker, Malhotra showcased the initiative's efforts in monitoring and improving nutrition services at Anganwadi Centers. He also emphasized the role of a healthy diet in reducing anemia and stunting rates, promoting a future where nutrition supports India's economic and holistic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)