Left Menu

Punjab's Economic Struggles: The Cost of Cross-Border Terrorism

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla highlights the economic fallout in Punjab due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, leading to migration and industrial decline. Alongside MP Manish Tewari, he aims to expose Pakistan's terror strategies to a global audience, advocating for international cooperation against persistent cross-border threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 09:59 IST
Punjab's Economic Struggles: The Cost of Cross-Border Terrorism
Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has voiced concerns over the economic impact of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on Punjab. He claims that this has caused significant migration and industrial decline, further weakening the state's economy. Aujla has been briefing multi-party delegations to present these facts internationally.

Aujla emphasized on spreading awareness regarding the plight of Punjab, highlighting drug influx issues specifically targeting the region─an issue he regards as a 'silent genocide' contributing to massive narcotic consumption fatalities. He noted that more than 100,000 people have perished due to drug-related incidents.

MP Manish Tewari, part of a multi-party delegation, reiterated the urgency of exposing Pakistan's longstanding terror activities. Delegations, briefed by the Foreign Secretary, are visiting several countries including Qatar and South Africa, advocating international solidarity against terrorism following the retaliatory Operation Sindoor against terror bases tied to the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025