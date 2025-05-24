Punjab's Economic Struggles: The Cost of Cross-Border Terrorism

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has voiced concerns over the economic impact of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on Punjab. He claims that this has caused significant migration and industrial decline, further weakening the state's economy. Aujla has been briefing multi-party delegations to present these facts internationally.

Aujla emphasized on spreading awareness regarding the plight of Punjab, highlighting drug influx issues specifically targeting the region─an issue he regards as a 'silent genocide' contributing to massive narcotic consumption fatalities. He noted that more than 100,000 people have perished due to drug-related incidents.

MP Manish Tewari, part of a multi-party delegation, reiterated the urgency of exposing Pakistan's longstanding terror activities. Delegations, briefed by the Foreign Secretary, are visiting several countries including Qatar and South Africa, advocating international solidarity against terrorism following the retaliatory Operation Sindoor against terror bases tied to the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)