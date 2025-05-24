Rahul Gandhi Visits Poonch to Stand in Solidarity with Cross-Border Shelling Affected Families

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, embarked on a crucial visit to Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. This visit aims to meet residents affected by recent cross-border shelling attributed to Pakistani forces, highlighting Congress's commitment to supporting the bereaved families.

AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh announced on social media: "Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Shri @RahulGandhi will visit Poonch on May 24th to extend sympathies to the families affected by Pakistani shelling." This visit follows his April 25th trip to Srinagar to connect with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

During this period of unrest, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah commended the move. He emphasized the duty of elected representatives to engage with local communities, underlining his commitment to addressing public grievances. Omar Abdullah highlighted the significance of listening and providing support to those affected by the ongoing conflict with Pakistan.

