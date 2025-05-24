Noida Records First COVID-19 Case Amid Nationwide Surge

The National Capital Region's Noida reported its first COVID-19 case amid a recent spike across India. A 55-year-old woman from Sector 110 tested positive, according to Gautam Buddha Nagar's Chief Medical Officer, Narendra Kumar. Her husband and maid tested negative, and she remains under home isolation.

Reports indicate the woman traveled by train recently. Similar upticks have been observed in Rishikesh, where AIIMS Director Meenu Singh confirmed three COVID cases, including one patient now discharged. Dr. Singh emphasized the new variant is less harmful but advised caution for those with comorbidities.

Delhi's government has issued a health advisory to hospitals for readiness with beds, oxygen, and medications. Experts stress the situation is manageable, with Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital stating the current cases are sporadic and largely mild. Overall panic is unnecessary, despite recent hype.

As of May 19, India reports 257 active cases nationwide, reflecting a robust surveillance system. Most are mild, requiring no hospitalization, supported by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and the ICMR. With control measures in place, experts forecast COVID-19 as manageable akin to seasonal flu.

(With inputs from agencies.)