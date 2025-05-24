Left Menu

Noida Records First COVID-19 Case Amid Nationwide Surge

A 55-year-old woman from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, tests positive for COVID-19, marking the region's first case amid a national case spike. The patient is in home isolation, with authorities emphasizing vigilance while confirming that the new variant isn't particularly dangerous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:43 IST
Noida Records First COVID-19 Case Amid Nationwide Surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Capital Region's Noida reported its first COVID-19 case amid a recent spike across India. A 55-year-old woman from Sector 110 tested positive, according to Gautam Buddha Nagar's Chief Medical Officer, Narendra Kumar. Her husband and maid tested negative, and she remains under home isolation.

Reports indicate the woman traveled by train recently. Similar upticks have been observed in Rishikesh, where AIIMS Director Meenu Singh confirmed three COVID cases, including one patient now discharged. Dr. Singh emphasized the new variant is less harmful but advised caution for those with comorbidities.

Delhi's government has issued a health advisory to hospitals for readiness with beds, oxygen, and medications. Experts stress the situation is manageable, with Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital stating the current cases are sporadic and largely mild. Overall panic is unnecessary, despite recent hype.

As of May 19, India reports 257 active cases nationwide, reflecting a robust surveillance system. Most are mild, requiring no hospitalization, supported by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and the ICMR. With control measures in place, experts forecast COVID-19 as manageable akin to seasonal flu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025