Left Menu

Finance Ministry's Call for Effective Debt Recovery Collaboration

The Finance Ministry urges stakeholders to collaborate in reducing case pendency at Debt Recovery Tribunals. This move aims to redeploy locked capital for productive use. A meeting discussed effective implementation of DRT Regulations, 2024, prioritization of high-value cases, and the introduction of further recovery reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:02 IST
Finance Ministry's Call for Effective Debt Recovery Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Finance Ministry on Saturday issued a clarion call for stakeholders to unite in tackling the backlog of cases pending at Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs). By addressing this issue, the ministry aims to unlock and redeploy capital for maximizing economic productivity.

At a colloquium involving the Chairpersons of Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRATs) and Presiding Officers of DRTs, spearheaded by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), discussions focused on successfully implementing the DRT Regulations, 2024. Emphasis was placed on prioritizing high-value cases for optimal recovery.

Supreme Court Judge S V N Bhatti participated in the event, alongside senior Department of Financial Services officials, bank representatives, and the Indian Banks' Association. Key initiatives highlighted include revised DRT regulations and measures to accelerate tribunal proceedings through e-filing and video-conferencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025