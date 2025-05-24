Operation Sindoor and Vision 2047: A Unified Path to Progress

The 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saw Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors extolling the success of Operation Sindoor for its precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. Leaders lauded the bravery of the armed forces and PM Modi's leadership, emphasizing the nation's strides towards self-reliance in defense.

Representatives from 24 states and 7 union territories gathered under the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047.' The meeting included a minute of silence for the Pahalgam attack victims. PM Modi urged for a long-term approach in civil preparedness and modernization efforts, highlighting the importance of sustained growth across various sectors.

Bolstering India's economic and global standing, the Prime Minister highlighted initiatives like the Manufacturing Mission and skilling programs, encouraging states to capitalize on global investor interest. The meeting underscored the significance of collaborative efforts for infrastructure development, urbanization, and empowering women in the workforce.