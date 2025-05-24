Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue Underway for Tilted Container Ship off Kochi Coast

A Liberia-flagged vessel, MSC ELSA 3, tilted severely off Kochi, prompting a major rescue operation by Indian authorities. Nine crew members have evacuated, while efforts continue to save 15 remaining onboard. The ship tilted 26 degrees, urging immediate action from Indian Coast Guard and other maritime agencies.

Container vessel MSC ELSA 3 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A major maritime rescue operation is unfolding off the coast of Kochi after the Liberia-flagged container ship MSC ELSA 3 developed a perilous 26-degree tilt on Saturday. The incident occurred approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi, prompting urgent intervention from Indian maritime authorities.

Of the 24 crew members onboard the 184-meter vessel, nine have successfully evacuated, and are now safe in liferafts. The vessel, which had set sail from Vizhinjam Port on May 23, was en route to Kochi when trouble struck, leading the operator, MSC Ship Management, to request immediate aid from Indian authorities at around 1.25 pm.

The Indian Coast Guard, responding swiftly, deployed ships and aircraft to the scene to assist with the rescue efforts. Air support has been crucial in the operation, with additional liferafts dropped near the distressed ship. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Shipping is coordinating with the Coast Guard to ensure the ship's managers arrange urgent salvage services to stabilize MSC ELSA 3's precarious situation.

