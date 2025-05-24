Dramatic Rescue Underway for Tilted Container Ship off Kochi Coast

A major maritime rescue operation is unfolding off the coast of Kochi after the Liberia-flagged container ship MSC ELSA 3 developed a perilous 26-degree tilt on Saturday. The incident occurred approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi, prompting urgent intervention from Indian maritime authorities.

Of the 24 crew members onboard the 184-meter vessel, nine have successfully evacuated, and are now safe in liferafts. The vessel, which had set sail from Vizhinjam Port on May 23, was en route to Kochi when trouble struck, leading the operator, MSC Ship Management, to request immediate aid from Indian authorities at around 1.25 pm.

The Indian Coast Guard, responding swiftly, deployed ships and aircraft to the scene to assist with the rescue efforts. Air support has been crucial in the operation, with additional liferafts dropped near the distressed ship. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Shipping is coordinating with the Coast Guard to ensure the ship's managers arrange urgent salvage services to stabilize MSC ELSA 3's precarious situation.

