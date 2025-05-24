SSP Doda Engages with Locals to Strengthen Grassroots Security in Bhaderwah

In a strategic move to fortify grassroots security and address community concerns, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda, Sandeep Mehta, initiated a public meeting in Panchayat Manthala, Bhaderwah. Accompanied by district officers, including Additional Superintendent of Police Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma and SHO Bhaderwah Suresh Kumar, the engagement aims to directly communicate with local stakeholders.

The meeting gathered prominent local figures, such as DDC Chairman Dhananter Singh, Ex-Serviceman President Raj Singh Charak, and various Sarpanches and Panches from nearby villages. The locals commended SSP Mehta for his proactive steps in addressing their grievances. During discussions, residents highlighted the necessity for continuous training sessions for Village Defence Group (VDG) members to improve their counter-insurgency readiness and requested increased honorariums to boost morale.

SSP Mehta attentively listened to community issues, promising to escalate these matters with higher authorities urgently. He instructed accompanying police officials to prepare a comprehensive report and initiate follow-up actions. The visit was received positively, with communities expressing gratitude for Doda Police's commitment to reinforcing local security frameworks. SSP Mehta reiterated the police department's dedication to resolving local concerns and strengthening ties with grassroots security structures.