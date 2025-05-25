KFC Achieves Record Net Profit of Rs 98.16 Crore

Left Menu

Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) announced a record net profit of Rs 98.16 crore for 2024-25. The state-supported institution's loan portfolio surpassed Rs 8,000 crore, bolstered by government investment. Aiming for Rs 10,000 crore by 2025, KFC plans digital enhancements and focus expansion to include tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-05-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:42 IST
Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC), a state-backed development financial institution, has reported a historic net profit of Rs 98.16 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This marks a 32.56% increase over the previous year, with the loan portfolio exceeding Rs 8,000 crore for the first time.

The corporation credits government support for its success, having received Rs 920 crore in share capital since the current administration, including Rs 200 crore in the fiscal year 2024–25, enhancing its Capital Adequacy Ratio to 28.26%, surpassing RBI requirements. KFC's Gross NPA reduced to 2.67%, and Net NPA fell below 1%.

Looking forward, KFC aims to expand its loan portfolio to Rs 10,000 crore by 2025, with plans to diversify into tourism and emerging sectors. A major digital transformation is also on the horizon to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency, according to Managing Director Dr. Sriram Venkitaraman IAS.

