Thrilling Start to French Open 2023: Highlights from Day One

The French Open commenced with exciting matches under cloudy skies. Ukrainian Elina Svitolina advanced to the second round, defeating Zeynep Sonmez. Aryna Sabalenka, a top contender, is set to compete for her first title. Weather disruptions, including showers and thunderstorms, are forecasted throughout the tournament.

Updated: 25-05-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:57 IST
The French Open 2023 kicked off with several exhilarating matches amid cloudy conditions at Roland Garros. Ukrainian 13th seed Elina Svitolina swiftly defeated Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez in two sets, 6-1 6-1, on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, advancing to the second round with ease.

Play began under threatening skies, with temperatures around 17 degrees Celsius. Showers and thunderstorms are predicted, adding a layer of unpredictability to the tournament's first day. Notably, Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka is poised to begin her campaign for a first Grand Slam win against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova.

Sunday's match highlights include several noteworthy face-offs, with players like Musetti, Shelton, and Tiafoe taking the stage, promising compelling tennis action. Meanwhile, discussions focus on the competition's new era - post-Nadal - as emerging talents look to make their mark on the storied clay courts of Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

