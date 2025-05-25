Thrilling Start to French Open 2023: Highlights from Day One
The French Open commenced with exciting matches under cloudy skies. Ukrainian Elina Svitolina advanced to the second round, defeating Zeynep Sonmez. Aryna Sabalenka, a top contender, is set to compete for her first title. Weather disruptions, including showers and thunderstorms, are forecasted throughout the tournament.
The French Open 2023 kicked off with several exhilarating matches amid cloudy conditions at Roland Garros. Ukrainian 13th seed Elina Svitolina swiftly defeated Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez in two sets, 6-1 6-1, on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, advancing to the second round with ease.
Play began under threatening skies, with temperatures around 17 degrees Celsius. Showers and thunderstorms are predicted, adding a layer of unpredictability to the tournament's first day. Notably, Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka is poised to begin her campaign for a first Grand Slam win against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova.
Sunday's match highlights include several noteworthy face-offs, with players like Musetti, Shelton, and Tiafoe taking the stage, promising compelling tennis action. Meanwhile, discussions focus on the competition's new era - post-Nadal - as emerging talents look to make their mark on the storied clay courts of Paris.
