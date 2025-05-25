Left Menu

Empowering Transgender Community: Tamil Nadu's Pioneering Schemes

The Tamil Nadu government has implemented various schemes for transgender welfare, including subsidies for business startups, pensions, and educational support. With Chief Minister M K Stalin at the helm, the state's initiatives aim to uplift the transgender community economically and socially, providing them with necessary recognition and opportunities.

The Tamil Nadu government announced several initiatives aimed at uplifting the transgender community. From subsidies to start businesses to increased pensions, the state is making strides in providing economic and social recognition to transgender individuals.

Chief Minister M K Stalin's administration has allocated substantial funds to ensure these measures are effectively reaching those in need. A notable effort includes the Rs 50,000 subsidy for self-employment and Rs 1.5 crore allocated yearly for pensions. Additionally, the Transgender Welfare Board is distributing house site pattas and medical insurance cards.

The government has also launched a mobile app, 'Thirunangai,' to streamline the identity card registration process, benefiting over 10,000 individuals. Moreover, from 2024, all educational expenses for transgender individuals pursuing higher education will be covered, signaling a robust commitment to improving the quality of life for this community.

