Resilience Amidst Adversity: Jaiprakash Associates' Strategic Moves
Jaiprakash Associates has secured approval for a cash outflow budget of Rs 936.27 crore to maintain business continuity amidst insolvency proceedings. The company is cooperating with the Enforcement Directorate during ongoing searches. The budget includes operational and insolvency-related costs for April to June 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:31 IST
Lenders of Jaiprakash Associates have sanctioned a budgeted cash outflow of Rs 936.27 crore for the ongoing quarter to ensure uninterrupted business operations, despite the company undergoing insolvency proceedings.
The committee of creditors has endorsed this financial plan for the period from April 1 to June 30, 2025, encompassing operational expenses and one-time costs.
This announcement comes alongside ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate, with the company actively cooperating with the authorities.
