Resilience Amidst Adversity: Jaiprakash Associates' Strategic Moves

Lenders of Jaiprakash Associates have sanctioned a budgeted cash outflow of Rs 936.27 crore for the ongoing quarter to ensure uninterrupted business operations, despite the company undergoing insolvency proceedings.

The committee of creditors has endorsed this financial plan for the period from April 1 to June 30, 2025, encompassing operational expenses and one-time costs.

This announcement comes alongside ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate, with the company actively cooperating with the authorities.

