Left Menu

Thrilling Start to the French Open Amidst Rain Delays and Star Performances

The French Open commenced under cloudy skies with some matches delayed due to rain. Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina had impressive wins on the opening day. Despite weather interruptions, key matches took place across three courts, setting an exciting tone for the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:36 IST
Thrilling Start to the French Open Amidst Rain Delays and Star Performances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The much-anticipated French Open kicked off with enthusiasm and excitement despite weather challenges. Heavy rains temporarily suspended outdoor matches, yet action continued on Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen courts.

Aryna Sabalenka, world number one, swiftly defeated Kamilla Rakhimova, showcasing her prowess with a 6-1 6-0 victory. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina displayed dominance against Zeynep Sonmez with a decisive 6-1 6-1 win, advancing to the second round.

The opening day set an energetic pace, promising an electrifying tournament as players strive for glory. With top athletes like Sabalenka and Svitolina leading the charge, fans eagerly anticipate intense competition in the days ahead.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025