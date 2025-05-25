Thrilling Start to the French Open Amidst Rain Delays and Star Performances

The much-anticipated French Open kicked off with enthusiasm and excitement despite weather challenges. Heavy rains temporarily suspended outdoor matches, yet action continued on Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen courts.

Aryna Sabalenka, world number one, swiftly defeated Kamilla Rakhimova, showcasing her prowess with a 6-1 6-0 victory. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina displayed dominance against Zeynep Sonmez with a decisive 6-1 6-1 win, advancing to the second round.

The opening day set an energetic pace, promising an electrifying tournament as players strive for glory. With top athletes like Sabalenka and Svitolina leading the charge, fans eagerly anticipate intense competition in the days ahead.