Power Outages Rock Southeastern France Amid Suspected Arson

The city of Nice in southeastern France experienced a significant power outage early Sunday due to suspected arson at an electrical facility. Approximately 45,000 households were left without electricity. Authorities have begun a criminal investigation, and local officials have condemned the act, urging heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nice | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:43 IST
Power Outages Rock Southeastern France Amid Suspected Arson
  • Country:
  • France

A significant power outage struck Nice, southeastern France, early Sunday morning, believed to be caused by suspected arson at an electrical facility. The incident left 45,000 households without power and briefly halted tram operations and disrupted overnight activities at the Nice Côte d'Azur airport.

This incident comes after another power outage on Saturday affected the city of Cannes during the closing day of its famous film festival. While police have not yet established a connection between the two blackouts, a criminal investigation has been launched by Nice's public prosecutor for 'organised arson.'

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi strongly denounced the attacks and emphasized the potential consequences on vital services such as hospitals. In response, he has ordered police protection for all sensitive electrical infrastructure in the city. The mayor warned of continued high alert until the perpetrators are apprehended.

