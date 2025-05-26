Devotees Flock to Kamakhya and Ganga for Sacred Somvati Amavasya Rituals

Thousands of followers gathered at the Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati, Assam, offering prayers on the auspicious occasion of Somvati Amavasya. This event, holding profound significance in Hinduism, sees devotees engage in rituals like bathing, charity, and worship dedicated to their ancestors.

Neeraj Pathak from Bhopal expressed joy over visiting the temple on this special day, noting the spiritual satisfaction from the experience. Similarly, Neelam Pathak felt relaxed by the atmosphere. This day, marked by ancestor worship, is also significant for addressing 'Pitru Dosha', with Somvati Amavasya falling on a Monday being particularly impactful.

In Haridwar, thousands gathered to take a sacred dip in the river Ganga early morning, a ritual believed to bring blessings and prosperity. Pilgrims, including Ashwini Kumar from Delhi and Umesh Kaushik from Haryana, emphasized the spiritual rejuvenation and auspicious nature of participating in this holy tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)