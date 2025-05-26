Reviving Goa's Khazan Lands: A Vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047

In a bid to revive Goa's traditional Khazan farmlands, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presented the issue at the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khazan lands, integral to Goa's economy, are on the agenda, with Sawant hopeful for central assistance.

Khazan lands, nestled in low-lying coastal regions, feature complex sluice gates and canals managing water flow for successful rice farming and aquaculture. These lands boost Goa's economic sectors like agriculture, tourism, and fishing, while supporting diverse ecosystems and species.

During the NITI Aayog meeting at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, PM Modi stressed cooperative state development towards a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Recognizing India as a top global economy with 25 crore escaping poverty, he urged states to embrace manufacturing opportunities, highlighting the Manufacturing Mission.