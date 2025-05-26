Left Menu

Reviving Goa's Khazan Lands: A Vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047

Goa CM Pramod Sawant highlighted the importance of Khazan lands' revival at NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council Meeting, chaired by PM Modi. These traditional farmlands support Goa's economy and ecosystems. PM Modi urged states to focus on development as India aims for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:22 IST
Reviving Goa's Khazan Lands: A Vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revive Goa's traditional Khazan farmlands, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presented the issue at the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khazan lands, integral to Goa's economy, are on the agenda, with Sawant hopeful for central assistance.

Khazan lands, nestled in low-lying coastal regions, feature complex sluice gates and canals managing water flow for successful rice farming and aquaculture. These lands boost Goa's economic sectors like agriculture, tourism, and fishing, while supporting diverse ecosystems and species.

During the NITI Aayog meeting at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, PM Modi stressed cooperative state development towards a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Recognizing India as a top global economy with 25 crore escaping poverty, he urged states to embrace manufacturing opportunities, highlighting the Manufacturing Mission.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025