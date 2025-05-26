Political Rifts and Familial Strife: Tej Pratap Yadav's Expulsion Sparks Debate

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has voiced his disapproval of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav's decision to expel his son, Tej Pratap Yadav. Khattar accused Lalu of acting on a 'politically insignificant sentiment' rather than embodying a 'spirit of sportsmanship,' which, he suggests, is essential for progress in politics.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, meanwhile, justified the expulsion on social media platform X, citing serious breaches of moral and social values by his son. He expressed concern over how such behavior deviates from family traditions and undermines their social justice struggles. Lalu emphasized restoring ethical standards within his political lineage.

The controversy extended further as Khattar addressed reactions to remarks made by an Ashoka University professor regarding Operation Sindoor. Khattar noted that society's response would determine the appropriateness of such comments, emphasizing the role of legal processes in addressing any transgressions.