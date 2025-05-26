Left Menu

Political Rifts and Familial Strife: Tej Pratap Yadav's Expulsion Sparks Debate

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar criticizes RJD leader Lalu Yadav's decision to expel his son Tej Pratap, attributing it to insignificant political sentiment. Lalu highlights the necessity of moral values in the family's political legacy. Khattar also comments on an Ashoka University professor's controversial remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:19 IST
Political Rifts and Familial Strife: Tej Pratap Yadav's Expulsion Sparks Debate
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has voiced his disapproval of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav's decision to expel his son, Tej Pratap Yadav. Khattar accused Lalu of acting on a 'politically insignificant sentiment' rather than embodying a 'spirit of sportsmanship,' which, he suggests, is essential for progress in politics.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, meanwhile, justified the expulsion on social media platform X, citing serious breaches of moral and social values by his son. He expressed concern over how such behavior deviates from family traditions and undermines their social justice struggles. Lalu emphasized restoring ethical standards within his political lineage.

The controversy extended further as Khattar addressed reactions to remarks made by an Ashoka University professor regarding Operation Sindoor. Khattar noted that society's response would determine the appropriateness of such comments, emphasizing the role of legal processes in addressing any transgressions.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025