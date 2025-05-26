Left Menu

Leadership Change at African Development Bank Amidst Global Financial Shifts

The African Development Bank is set to elect a new president in Ivory Coast amidst funding challenges, including a $555 million cut by the U.S. The gathering in Abidjan is critical for the bank, with candidates from several African countries in contention to replace outgoing President Akinwumi Adesina.

The African Development Bank convenes in Ivory Coast this week to elect a new president during a period marked by significant financial challenges. Analysts highlight concerns as the U.S. government plans to cut $555 million from both the AfDB and its African Development Fund, which supports impoverished nations across the continent.

This annual meeting, held in Abidjan, is one of Africa's premier financial summits, drawing heads of state and finance officials. The bank, the continent's foremost development finance institution, boasts ownership by 54 African nations and major countries like the U.S., Japan, and Nigeria, the largest shareholder.

With the African Development Fund's replenishment cycle due in November, the new president faces the vital task of negotiating with U.S., China, and Gulf countries for increased funding or urging African states to contribute more. Five candidates are competing to succeed Akinwumi Adesina, whose successor will be pivotal in navigating a landscape influenced by economic shifts under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

