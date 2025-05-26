Left Menu

India's Education Transformation: Vision 2047 and Global Collaborations

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized India's ambitious targets at an event with the University of Liverpool. Under the National Education Policy 2020, India's Gross Enrolment Ratio is set to double by 2025, aligning education with national development goals aiming to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a pivotal event with the University of Liverpool, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted India's ambitious education reform goals. The ceremony marked a step forward in international academic collaborations as part of India's strategic educational vision.

Currently, India's Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education is at 26-27%, with plans set under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to elevate it to 50% in the next five years. Pradhan noted the extensive scale of India's education sector, accommodating over 300 million students, of whom 40 million are in higher education institutions.

Linking educational transformation to economic imperatives, Pradhan asserted that integrating the NEP 2020 is crucial to making India a developed nation by 2047. He emphasized the need for educational reforms that transcend traditional boundaries, advocating for global outlooks and collaborations to achieve these visionary goals.

