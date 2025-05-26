Left Menu

Environmental Concerns Mount as MSC ELSA 3 Wreckage Washes Ashore

The sunken MSC ELSA 3 container vessel off Kochi coast has sparked environmental alarms as containers wash ashore. The Indian Coast Guard has implemented pollution response measures, successfully rescuing all 24 crew members. Including hazardous materials, the situation poses significant navigational and ecological challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:54 IST
Environmental Concerns Mount as MSC ELSA 3 Wreckage Washes Ashore
Containers on the Kollam shore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development off the Kollam coast, eight containers from the MSC ELSA 3, a Liberia-flagged container vessel that sank earlier in May, were discovered on Monday. These red containers, strewn across rocky shores, pose both environmental and navigational threats, prompting urgent attention.

The Indian Coast Guard revealed that the ship was carrying 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous contents and 12 containing calcium carbide. Further exacerbating the risk, the vessel held 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil, necessitating the activation of comprehensive pollution response measures by the Coast Guard.

All 24 crew members were successfully rescued through a coordinated operation by the Indian Coast Guard and Navy. ICG ships Saksham and Samarth, along with a Dornier aircraft, are now focused on mitigating ecological damage, as per Indian Navy PRO Athul Pillai. The vessel's sinking has heightened pollution threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025