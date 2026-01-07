Justice Sought in Tragic Case of Indian National's Death in US

The family of Nikitha Godishala, an Indian national who was found dead in the United States, is urging authorities for the swift issuance of an international arrest warrant against the primary suspect, Arjun Sharma, believed to have fled to India.

Godishala's relatives are in contact with US officials regarding the return of her remains to India. The 27-year-old was reported missing on January 2, and her body was discovered with stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her former roommate Sharma, who is now wanted for first and second-degree murder.

The family has sought help from Indian ministers to expedite repatriation procedures while authorities work with Godishala's family for support. Nikitha, having lived in the US for the past four years, worked as a Data and Strategy Analyst before her untimely death.

