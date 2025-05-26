Groww's Confidential IPO: A Billion-Dollar Bet

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, has filed confidential draft papers with Sebi to raise between USD 700 million and USD 1 billion through an initial public offering (IPO), industry sources revealed.

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares combined with an offer for sale. The company announced on Monday that it filed the pre-filed draft red herring prospectus with Sebi and the stock exchanges for its proposed IPO on the main board.

Backed by prominent investors such as Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Groww plans to allocate the IPO's proceeds towards technology development and business expansion.