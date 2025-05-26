Polish Power Grid Boosted by EU Grant

Polish power grid operator PSE has secured a major financial boost with a 1.3 billion zloty grant from the European Union, as stated by Climate Minister Paulina Hennig-Kloska. The funds are earmarked for significant network upgrades aimed at bolstering the country's energy infrastructure.

The non-refundable grant, channeled through the National Recovery Plan, represents a critical step in enhancing Poland's electrical grid. This injection of EU funds aligns with broader efforts to modernize the network, ensuring it meets future demands efficiently.

Minister Hennig-Kloska emphasized the importance of such investments in fortifying Poland's energy security and infrastructure resilience. As the nation transitions towards more robust and reliable systems, the financial aid from the EU stands as a pivotal contributor to this strategic transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)