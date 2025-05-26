EU Challenges Shein on Consumer Protection Compliance

The European Union on Monday called for fast-fashion retailer Shein to comply with EU consumer protection laws, issuing a stern warning of potential fines for non-compliance.

The Consumer Protection Co-operation (CPC) network, alongside the European Commission, notified Shein of practices that violate EU consumer law.

The Commission stated that if Shein does not act on the concerns raised, national authorities could enforce compliance measures, including fines calculated from the company's annual turnover in affected EU Member States.

