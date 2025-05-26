EU Challenges Shein on Consumer Protection Compliance
The European Union has called on fashion retailer Shein to adhere to consumer protection laws. The EU warns that non-compliance could result in substantial fines. The Consumer Protection Co-operation network and the European Commission identified practices by Shein that breach EU consumer laws.
The European Union on Monday called for fast-fashion retailer Shein to comply with EU consumer protection laws, issuing a stern warning of potential fines for non-compliance.
The Consumer Protection Co-operation (CPC) network, alongside the European Commission, notified Shein of practices that violate EU consumer law.
The Commission stated that if Shein does not act on the concerns raised, national authorities could enforce compliance measures, including fines calculated from the company's annual turnover in affected EU Member States.
