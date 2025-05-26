India Seeks Global Support Against Pakistan-backed Terrorism

On a mission to garner international support against terrorism, BJP MP Brij Lal urged the global community to recognize Pakistan's ties to terrorist activities. Representing India in an all-party delegation, the MP presented substantial evidence of Pakistan's involvement during a session with South Korean think tanks in Seoul.

India's military response has been precise, targeting terrorist bases while sparing civilians, according to Lal. He emphasized the necessity for worldwide cooperation in fighting terrorism and highlighted admissions by Pakistani leaders regarding their country's role in harboring terrorists. Operation Sindoor, initiated in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, underscores this approach.

Part of a diplomatic outreach following recent terror incidents, the delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, stressed Pakistan's state policy of sponsoring terrorism. Jha reiterated the need for countries like South Korea, a UNSC member, to stand with India against such threats, as the nation embarks on a new policy of non-differentiation between terrorists and their sponsors.

