Tensions Rise: Finland Confronts Russia Over Airspace Breach

Finland has summoned Russia's ambassador in response to a suspected violation of its airspace, according to the country's foreign ministry. The alleged breach took place last week off the coast of Porvoo and involved two Russian military aircraft.

The incident has prompted an investigation by the Finnish Border Guard, emphasizing Finland's serious stance on territorial integrity, as stated in a release to Reuters. The Russian envoy reportedly agreed to convey Finland's concerns to Moscow.

This development occurs amidst heightened tensions in the Baltic Sea region, where incidents involving power cable, telecom link, and gas pipeline outages have increased since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, leading NATO to intensify its regional presence with frigates, aircraft, and naval drones.

