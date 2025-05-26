Left Menu

Vice President Advocates Direct Farmer Subsidies at Agri-Industry Conclave

VP Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurated the Agri-Industry Conclave in Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing direct subsidies for farmers. Highlighting the success of the PM-KISAN scheme, he urged farmers to embrace 'agri-entrepreneurship'. He also commended India's military operations and inaugurated development projects.

Vice President Advocates Direct Farmer Subsidies at Agri-Industry Conclave
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo/@VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar marked his presence at the Agri-Industry Conclave's inauguration in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, driving home a crucial message about reshaping farmer income support in India. Dhankar strongly advocated for direct subsidies, drawing attention to the higher farmer incomes in the United States predominantly due to direct government assistance.

During his address, Dhankar projected that direct transfers could potentially boost each farmer's annual income by Rs. 35,000, directing the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to heed this initiative. He praised the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme as a model of direct assistance and commended State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for advancements in agricultural sectors.

Promoting 'agri-entrepreneurship', Dhankar encouraged farmers to become 'agripreneurs', citing the active involvement of 730 Krishi Vigyan Kendras. The Vice President lauded the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor, underlining India's robust stance against terrorism and honoring sacrifices made in national defense. Additionally, he inaugurated numerous development projects.

