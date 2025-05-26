Left Menu

Delhi Prepares for COVID-19 Surge Amid Government's 100-Day Milestone

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reassures the public on hospital preparedness for COVID-19, highlighting achievements amid rising cases. The Delhi government plans to release a 100-day performance report and has addressed waterlogging issues effectively. India reports 1,009 active COVID-19 cases, with significant numbers in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:56 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared that the city's hospitals are equipped to handle the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Gupta, addressing the press on Monday, emphasized that there is no reason for public alarm as the administration remains vigilant and ready to tackle the situation proactively.

The BJP-led Delhi government plans to disclose its 100-day performance report to the citizens on May 31. Gupta noted that the government has been working around the clock to achieve its objectives and will present a detailed account of their achievements, including steps taken during the recent rains that successfully contained waterlogging.

According to the Health Ministry, India currently has 1,009 active COVID-19 cases, with a significant number reported from Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi. The Union Health Secretary has reviewed the situation, focusing on states with rising case numbers. Meanwhile, Delhi set an exemplary instance by managing heavy rainfall without severe waterlogging, showcasing extensive desilting efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

