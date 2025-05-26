Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Three High Court Judges for Elevation

The Supreme Court Collegium has decided to elevate three high court judges to the apex court, recommending Justices NV Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and AS Chandurkar. This decision was made during a meeting on Monday, presided over by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.

Justice NV Anjaria, currently Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, began his career at the Gujarat High Court in 1988 and ascended to permanent judge status in 2013. Justice Vijay Bishnoi, serving as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, has a distinguished career in the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice AS Chandurkar, associated with the Bombay High Court, initially practiced law in Mumbai before moving to Nagpur. These elevations coincide with the upcoming retirement of Justice Bela Trivedi, which will leave the Supreme Court with 31 judges out of the sanctioned 34.

(With inputs from agencies.)