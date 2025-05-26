Trailblazing Ascent: Geeta Samota, First CISF Woman on Everest

Sub-Inspector Geeta Samota of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first woman personnel from the force to conquer Mount Everest. Her successful ascent exemplifies her resilience and determination, inspiring many across the country.

Upon her victorious return on May 19, Samota was greeted at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport with a grand welcome from senior CISF officials, a ceremonial band, and enthusiastic well-wishers. During her interview with ANI, Samota expressed profound gratitude towards the CISF for allowing her to hoist its flag alongside the national tricolour atop the world's highest peak.

Samota's expedition to Everest marks a pivotal moment in her 10-year mountaineering journey. She has already summited five of the world's highest peaks across different continents and aims to conquer the remaining two soon. Dedicated to her CISF colleagues, her achievement reflects her belief in women's growing role in armed and paramilitary forces, seen recently with women officers taking charge in key operations like Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)